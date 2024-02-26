HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM) is expressing “disappointment” over the provincial government’s announcement to move away from what they called a comprehensive and uniform provincial strategy.

NSFM President Carolyn Bolivar-Getson addressed the province’s announcement regarding coastal protection measures in a release issued Feb. 26.

The provincial government has opted not to proceed with the implementation of a province-wide Coastal Protection Act. Instead, they have unveiled a strategic initiative: The Future of Nova Scotia’s Coastline: The plan to protect people, homes, and nature from climate change along our Coast.

The initiative includes a mapping tool to aid property owners and municipalities in identifying areas susceptible to coastal risks. The province is asking municipalities to participate in coastal protection efforts through land use planning.

Our story on the province’s announcement: https://thelaker.ca/province-announces-plan-for-climate-resilient-coastal-communities-homes/

Our story on the Ecology Action Centre reaction: https://thelaker.ca/eac-n-s-governments-coastal-plan-failure-of-leadership/

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bolivar-Getson said while NSFM recognizes the government’s new approach as a replacement for the Coastal Protection Act, which will not advance at this time, the Federation expresses disappointment in the shift away from a comprehensive and uniform provincial strategy.

“NSFM is committed to seeking clarity for its members and other stakeholders regarding the implications of this decision,” she said.

It is emphasized that municipalities will receive assistance in crafting their own planning frameworks and regulatory measures pertaining to coastal protection.

“NSFM will persist in seeking clarification on the allocation of resources to support municipalities, particularly those in rural areas or with limited planning capabilities,” added Bolivar-Getson.

ADVERTISEMENT:

NSFM commends the provincial government for furnishing resources such as the interactive mapping tool, which will serve as a valuable asset in assisting residents and communities with coastal protection initiatives.

Furthermore, the commitment to establishing communication channels for residents through a navigator role through a local climate organization is welcomed.

“Continuing its advocacy efforts, NSFM will actively seek clarification on how infrastructure funding will be integrated into this new plan,” said Bolivar-Getson. “The Federation is coordinating a forthcoming Mayors, Wardens, and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) meeting to facilitate a deeper understanding of the provincial initiative, and how this approach will impact members.