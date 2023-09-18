Durno powers Jr. Pens to NSJHL season opening weekend wins

LANTZ: It was a weekend home opening sweep for the East Hants Junior Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

The Pens opened the NSJHL season with 5-4 wins in overtime and a 10-2 domination in their second game at the Keith Miller Arena in The East Hants Sportsplex Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

The overtime win came against rival Sackville Blazers and then the Sunday win was against Hants County rival Valley Maple Leafs.

Marcus Pettipas picked up both wins between the pipes for the Penguins.

East Hants goalie Marcus Pettipas stretches out to make a save off a rebound by a Sackville player during NSJHL game action. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Sackville Blazer tries to bring the puck by an East Hants defender. 9Healey photo)

Against Valley on Sept. 17, 14 different players had points in the game with the offensive explosion led by a four-point night by Logan Durno with a goal and three assists, and a hat trick off the sleek stickhandling of Ryan Langlois.

Others leading the way were: Jayson Hanson with a goal and two assists and Nick Veinot with a pair of goals.

Single tallies were credited to Rylan McQuaid; Ben Sparkes and Devin Meagher.

Assists went to Morgan Lake and Noah Comeau, each with three; Ethan MacVicar and Connor Pierce with two apiece; while single helpers came off the sticks of Brody Fraser; Sparkes; Meagher; Nathan Wotton; Ethan Maguire.

Pettipas stopped 23 of 25 pucks sent his way in goal.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An East Hants Penguin watches a Sackville player closely in their own end. 9Healey photo)

On Friday in the home opener at the Sportsplex, Hayden Tamm was the hero scoring the game winner unassisted in the extra frame in the 5-4 win before a fair-sized crowd on a rainy Friday night.

The goal came at the 3:09 mark of the extra period.

Logan Durno led the way with a goal and two assists, while single goals came from Morgan Lake; Jayson Hanson; and Noah Comeau.

Assists were credited to Brody Fraser with a pair, while Hanson; Isaac Lawson; Nick Veinot; Ryan Langlois all had single helpers.

Pettipas stopped 26 of 30 shots he faced from the Blazers shooters.

East Hants fired 33 pucks at Ben Etsell in the Sackville net.

Nick Veinot of the Pens carries the puck behind the net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants is back in action on Friday night against Membertou in the front end of a home-and-home in a way. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The two meet in the Pens next game after this one on Sept. 30 in Membertou at 4 p.m.

East Hants will face Eskasoni at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Dan K. Stevens Memorial Arena.