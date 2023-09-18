BEAVER BANK: For Lisa Blackburn, serving as a regional councillor was always about serving two terms and then moving on.

Now, she has made what has been rumoured for a few months official.

The councillor for Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank will not be reoffering in the municipal election next October 2024.

“The rumours are true,” said Blackburn in an interview Sunday afternoon Sept. 17. “I have made the decision to not reoffer for 2024.”

Blackburn said serving as councillor was never meant to be a final destination, but an opportunity for public service.

“From the very beginning I said two terms and then it was time to move on,” she said.

“It’s too important to have different life experiences and perspectives around the Council table.”

She said serving as the representative for District 14 has been an honour.

“I’ve moved the needle on a few big issues,” said Blackburn. “The new district boundaries coming into play will present an opportunity for new leadership.”

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon was asked for comment on Blackburn’s news that she wasn’t reoffering.

“Lisa has been a phenomenal mentor to other councillors, like me,” said Deagle Gammon in an interview on Sept. 14 at her Fall River home. “She’s been one of my go to persons when I’ve been a little bit unsure about something or if I wanted to fact check.

“Lisa’s favorite thing is trust but verify. And so when I needed to verify, sometimes Lisa would be the person that I would go to.”

She said Blackburn has her utmost respect and admiration.

“I think she’s a phenomenal representation for people who elect her,” she said.

Blackburn said provide such ample notice she is not reoffering will provide a chance for those thinking about it to give it some serious thought.

“Letting the community know I’m not reoffering gives folks time to consider running,” said Blackburn. “Plus the loss of my Mom earlier this summer has changed a lot of things in my world.”

Would she ever think of running for regional council again/ She didn’t say no.

“I’m not saying I’d never consider doing this again, but for now it’s time to move on,” said Blackburn. “I have no idea what is next for me and am completely open to new opportunities.

“Although I’m sad to be leaving, it’s exciting to think about what’s next.”