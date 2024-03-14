NINE MILE RIVER: A 46-year-old East Gore man has died following a head-on collision Tuesday night in Nine Mile River.

East Hants RCMP say they received a 911 call of the collision on Indian Road at 8:25 p.m. on March 12.

Local area fire departments and EHS also responded to the scene.

Police said the man from East Gore in one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 46-year-old driver of the second vehicle, from Sipekne’katik, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Traffic analyst was called to the collision.

The road between Slate Quarry Road and Ess was closed for a period of time as investigators worked the scene.

Police said to The Laker News that the collision remains under investigation.