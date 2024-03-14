N.S. provides comprehensive policing review update

From a release

HALIFAX: A comprehensive review of the policing structure in Nova Scotia continues to move forward.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns announced the successful consultant, engagement advisory committee membersand a new co-chair on March 13.

“ This comprehensive review of policing will help ensure our policing services are structured in a way that is efficient,effective and provide the best service to our communities,” said Johns. “I’d like to thank the police review engagement advisory committee for stepping up and helping to guide this work.

“Local, diverse voices are crucial to ensuring Nova Scotians are engaged as this review progresses.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Deloitte has been named the external consultant to conduct the comprehensive technical review, through a request for proposals process. This will involve broad public engagement and Deloitte will work closely with the engagement advisory committee to inform this work.



The committee includes people from the provincial government, police agencies, subject matter experts and equity-deserving groups, including those from faith-based communities, gender-based violence organizations, and newcomers.



It is co-chaired by Lindell Smith of Halifax, who has stepped into the role, and Hayley Crichton with the Department of Justice.

The review, which will potentially make recommendations for change, is expected to be completed by April 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia Policing Review Engagement Advisory Committee members:

– Lindell Smith, District 8 Councillor, HRM, community advocate and former chair, Halifax Police Board of Commissioners

– Hayley Crichton, Executive Director, Department of Justice’s Public Safety and Security Division

– Rosalind Penfound, former chair, Accessibility Advisory Board, and community advocate

– Wayn Hamilton, interim Executive Director, Nova Scotia Association of Black Social Workers; former CEO, African Nova Scotian Affairs

– Juanita Spencer, CEO, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

– Thierno Diallo, Atlantic Canada Advisory Officer, National Council of Canadian Muslims

– Dawn Ferris, Executive Director, Cumberland County Transition House Association; President, Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies

– Shelly Martin, Governance Director, The Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq

– Colleen Belle, Coordinator, Welcoming Communities, Immigration Services Association of Nova Scotia

– Chief Dave McNeil, Truro Police Service

– Mapfumo Chidzonga, Senior Engagement Strategist, Office of Equity and Anti-Racism

– Wayne Talbott, former president, Canadian Association of Police Governance; Chair, Truro Police Commission

– Supt. Dan Morrow, District Commander for Southwest Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia RCMP

– Sheri Taylor, Executive Director, Leeside Society, Port Hawkesbury

– Anise McKay, Provincial Coordinator, Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project

– Rob Morris, Director of Residential Programs, Phoenix Youth

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– committee members were selected from nominations put forward by groups, organizations and agencies serving communities across the province

– there are currently 11 police agencies in Nova Scotia – 10 municipal police agencies and the RCMP serving as the provincial police agency – with almost 2,000 police officer positions

– the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission recommended a multi-sectoral council be established to review the structure of policing in Nova Scotia and make recommendations that can be implemented before the 2032 expiration of the Provincial Police Services Agreement (Recommendation P.67)