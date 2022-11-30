East Hants Community Rider, MusGo Rider receive funding

LIVERPOOL: A local transit operation was among 20 operators and eight fixed route operators from across the province to receive close to $11 million in one-time funding from the government.

East Hants Community Rider received $65,882 from the province to help offset fare revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Transit helps growing communities, such as ours, thrive,” said Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. “These investments will help our transit become more accessible and reliable, allowing residents better access to everything our community has to offer.”

Public Works Minister Kim Masland announced the funding for the transit operations at Queens County Transit.

“Dependable transit makes communities stronger,” said Masland, Minister of Public Works. “This funding does more than just help operators maintain invaluable transit services, it helps Nova Scotians get to work safely, allows them to attend important appointments, and helps combat loneliness and isolation by making it easier for them to participate in activities they enjoy.”

MusGo Rider in Middle Musquodoboit received $53,430.

The funding comes from a federal investment of $750 million to help municipalities across the country maintain transit service levels in the face of decreased ridership due to the pandemic.

To access the funding, provinces were required to match the federal contribution in transit investments and also support improvements in housing supply.

Provinces and territories are required to allocate their share of the federal funding based on overall transit ridership but have the discretion to make adjustments so that all operators in their jurisdictions received a nominal amount.

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong said transportation can be a barrier for residents without their own vehicles.

“Investing in transit is a great way to ensure everyone can get where they need to be,” said Wong.



Quotes:

“Public transit plays an important role in keeping our neighbours connected, our economy in motion, and our communities moving forward. I’m thrilled to see a federal investment of $10.9 million for 28 transit operators across Nova Scotia that will help ensure Nova Scotians have access to the reliable transit options they need to fully participate in their community.”

– Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and MP for Central Nova.