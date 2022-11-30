FALL RIVER: The tree lot is open at the parking lot of the Sobeys in Fall River.

The Christmas trees are being sold by the 1st Riverlake Scouts. The trees arrived prior to the FRABA Christmas Tree Lighting over the weekend.

According to 1st Riverlake Scout leaders, there will be scouts working at the tree lot at various times.

The hours that the tree lot will be open are Monday to Friday 3:30-8 p.m.; and Weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The tree lot is run by all volunteers.

“All the profits from the tree lot go to supporting the youth program to grow their leadership skills, outdoor proficiency and general citizenship,” said 1st Riverlake Scouts officials in an email to The Laker News.

There are about 80 scouts in the 1st Riverlake Scouts organization, from primary to early University age.

“There are many other great volunteers that make the program run,” they said.

Come on out and get your Christmas tree and support the 1st Riverlake Scouts.