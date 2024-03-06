East Hants Council briefs: Planning Advisory Committee

ELMSDALE: Three planning and development-related items came to council through the Planning and Advisory committee last month.

Councillor Norval Mitchell, who is the chair of the Planning Advisory Committee, informed council of three recommendations PAC would be making to council during its Feb. 28 meeting.

Among those were: PLN23-011 3230225 NOVA SCOTIA LIMITED (COTTAGE COUNTRY) – MPS AND LUB MAPPING AMENDMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT – EAST UNIACKE

“The municipality has received an application from Cottage Country to change the land use designation and zone of lands adjacent to the existing Cottage Country development and consider entering into a development agreement,” Mitchell read from the PAC report.

“Planning Advisory Committee recommends to Council that Council authorize staff to schedule a public information meeting to consider an application from 3230225 Nova Scotia Limited (Cottage Country) to amend the MPS and LUB by changing the land use designation and zone of PID 45147154, PID 45147253, and PID 45187242 to Rural Comprehensive Development District (RCDD) and to consider entering into a development agreement,” continued Mitchell.

“With the addition of PID 45155314, PID 45403144, PID 45392602, and PID 45155306, to permit a 550-dwelling unit bare-land condominium development on 418 hectares of land with 24.6 hectares of multi-use development (commercial & residential).”

“The radius for notification shall be extended to six kilometers (Re: Cottage Country application).

2. PLN24-001 MAPLE TREE HOLDINGS LTD. – REDESIGNATION AND REZONING TO BUSINESS PARK – MOUNT UNIACKE

“The Municipality has received an application from Maple Tree Holdings to redesignate and rezone a portion of their property in Mount Uniacke,” read Mitchell. “The rezoning will enable buildings with a floor area greater than permitted in the Regional Commercial Zone.

“This initial report outlines the application and recommends that a Public Information Meeting be held.”

“PAC recommends that Council authorize staff to schedule a Public Information Meeting to consider a proposal to change the designation and zone of a portion of property identified PID 45426301 from Regional Commercial (RC) to Business Park (BP) (Re: Maple Tree Holdings Ltd.).

3. PUBLIC GRAVEL ROADS MOTION C22(349) & C22(350)

“In October of 2022, Planning staff presented a report to PAC on public gravel roads as part of the

Plan Update,” read Mitchell from the report. “A second report was presented in relation to C322(350) in February 2024. Updates to the cost of servicing Municipal streets were included in the report as well as an option for where public gravel roads may be permitted.

“Planning Advisory Committee recommends to Council that Council maintain the current Subdivision Bylaw regulations that permit the construction of Municipal public gravel roads outside of GMA’s and GRA’s.”