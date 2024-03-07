Medal haul for Lockview High snowboarders at provincials

FALL RIVER: Snowboarders from Lockview High brought home a trunk full of hardware, led by the Intermediate girls, from the School Sport Nova Scotia provincial championships.

The championships were held this past Monday.

It saw many of the same competitors who medalled at regionals to qualify for provincials finding success yet again on the ski hill.

The Intermediate Girls led the charge for Lockview High taking first.

Julia Hann; Ash Parkes; Becca Wride of Beaver Bank; and the Meisner cousins, Lucy and Marcy, comprise the Intermediate girls team.

The five-some were dominant on the hill in capital and regionals and kept that up at provincials.

Two of the senior boys (the others had to elave for work before a photo could be taken) (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, the Senior boys came third in their class.

Jack Foye of Wellington; Lachlan Smith; Evan Bezanson; Ryder MacLean; and Michael Mombourquette make up the team.

Dayna Sullivan; Robyn Blackwood; and Taylor Glover were the senior girls taking to the ski hill.

The threesome brought home a third-place finish.

The senior girls. (Submitted photo)

In individual racing, Lucy Meisner came home with bronze in her division.

As well, Lachlan Smith also nabbed a bronze medal for his individual race in his age category.