East Hants girls return home with Boston CCM MLK championship

ENFIELD: A group of girls returned home from a hockey tournament south of the border with some extra hardware in their gear bags.

The Metro East Inferno U15 AAA Hockey team attended the MLK girls hockey tournament in Boston, Mass.

Among the players on the team from the local East Hants area are goalie Lily Henderson; Paige Andrews of Enfield; Lee Ann Cannon of Enfield; and Maddy MacMillan of the Elmsdale area.

The team competed against some of the top teams in their age category from the Boston and U.S. area.

In the championship final, Cannon setup several good plays and the Inferno earned the 2-1 victory over the Montgomery Ice Devil, who were undefeated – until the final.

Cannon picked up a couple of assists in the game.

Maddy MacMillan helped lead the Inferno to the victory coming up with TSN Highlight of Night saves a few times to keep the game close, until her teammates skates got going and they scored.

Gaby London and Lacey Poirier had the goals for the Inferno.

The Inferno celebrate in the dressing room after the game. (Submitted photo)

To make it to the final, the Inferno had to get by Boston Advantage, who were second in round-robin play. The Inferno were in third place of the 14-team U14 Jetspeed division.

It included a team from Anaheim, Calif. Vermont; and Colorado to give a few examples of the competition in the division.

In that game 1-0, Gaby London had the lone goal in the game.

The tally earned her the offensive player of the game honours for the Inferno.

Sadie Walter was named defensive player of the game for her hard back checks, passes, and setting up many scoring opportunities.

Henderson was between the pipes for the win, getting the shutout.

Other round robin game scores for the Inferno were: 1-1 tie to start things against Minuteman Lady Flames Red; 4-2 win over West Dundee Leafs; 3-1 over Buffalo Regals.

In the quarterfinal they bested Minuteman Lady Flames Red 4-1 getting revenge for the opening tie.

Danica Jones was named tournament MVP with three goals and three assists for the Halifax-based Infferno.

The team wished to thank everyone who made the trip possible, and the parents who cheered in the stands –even the goalie moms who were nervous in the semi-final and final.