Medicals, mutual aid responses top 2023 calls for fire departments

MILFORD: Mutual aid responses and medical assists were the top calls that volunteer fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke responded to in 2023.

The totals come from the overall number of calls that departments in Elmsdale fire; Uniacke & District ire; Milford fire; Nine Mile River fire; Stewiacke fire; Shubenacadie fire; Enfield fire; and Kennetcook fire.

There was no information on the year overall calls provided by Lantz fire.

Shubenacadie Fire had 202 calls, with the top three call groups being Mutual Aid MVC 25 calls; Mutual Aid Grass fires 23 calls; and MVC calls were 20.

Out of the 202 calls 92 of them were Mutual Aid requests to our neighbouring communities.

Elmsdale fire had 328 responses to calls. The top three were medical assists at 146 calls; MVC at 60 calls; and 35 alarm activations.

For 2023 Uniacke & District Fire responded to a total of 334 calls. The top three call types were: 178 medical assists; 48 motor vehicle collisions; and 13 brush fires.

Enfield fire had 328 calls for 2023, led by 146 medical assists. Other call tallies were 57 mvc’s as second top call for the department and 39 mutual aid responses to neighbouring communities.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had 75 calls overall with 26 mutual aid calls leading the way. Their second top call was 12 mvc’s and seven woods fires.

Milford Fire had a busy year in 2023. In total they received 185 calls. Milford was called to assist Mutual Aid on 113 incidents which made up 61% of their calls.

Top calls for the department were Motor Vehicle Accidents (66 for 36%), Commercial Fire Alarms (21 for 11%) and Structure Fires (20 for 11%).

Milford Fire wanted to thank all the residents and businesses that supported the department throughout 2023; not only with day-to-day support but also with the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50. They wish the residents a safe and prosperous 2024.

During 2023, Milford fire accumulated approximately 9,943 kms on the apparatus for calls and training.

For Stewiacke fire, they heard the tone of their people 170 times, led by 58 medical assists.

The firefighters second most calls was 33 mvc’s then 21 mutual aid responses.

Kennetcook fire had 73 calls for the year, with mutual aid responses to neighbouring communities leading at 39.

Next up was 12 medical assists then six mvc’s.