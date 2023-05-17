East Hants man faces impaired driving charges following Gore mvc

GORE: A driver from the East Hants area has been charged with impaired driving-related offences after an mvc in Gore on May 14.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that police responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the community of Gore.

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Bushell said Once on scene, officers made contact with the uninjured male driver who was standing nearby.

“After displaying signs of impairment by alcohol, the male provided samples of his breath,” he said.

He said that charges for impaired driving are pending against the man.