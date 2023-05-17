SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Local race fans are ready for the roar of race car engines as the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series prepares to take the green flag on year 36 at Scotia Speedworld.

Race car drivers such as Gage Gilby; Alex Johnson; Pete Miller; Ayden Christenson; the Noble Boys; Bristol Matthews; Hailey Bland; Josh and Nathan Langille; and more will hit the track as the track adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport as it opens its season May 21.

Gates open at 12 p.m. with racing action kicking off at 2 p.m. Fans can look forward to an exciting afternoon of races featuring all CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series divisions, who are set to take on a brand-new season.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates on race day, with adult tickets priced at $20.00, youth tickets (8-15 years old) priced at $5.00, and children 7 and under admitted free. Back gate tickets are $25.00.

The Late Model Sportsman, Strictly Hydraulics Legends, Toursec Mini Stocks and Bandolero classes will take to the track for the first time in competitive action for the year.

From the rookie racer to the experienced veteran and all skill levels in between, a display of stock car short track racing will be in the spotlight Sunday afternoon at the region’s only venue offering weekly motorsport action from May to September.

With the first checkered flags on the line since last Fall, the action will certainly warm up the May long weekend

“Scotia Speedworld is thrilled to kick off another exciting season of the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series,” said Dan MacLeod, General Manager of Scotia Speedworld.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans back to the track and showcasing some of the best racing in the Maritimes.”

The 36th season of the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series promises to be a thrilling one, with a full schedule of events planned throughout the summer months.

For more information on upcoming races and events, visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca, or follow us on social media @SSWRACING