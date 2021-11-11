East Hants man flees police into woods; turns himself in days later

ELMSDALE: An 18-year-old East Hants man fled from police after a report of an impaired driver was called in to police from the Elmsdale area on Sept. 22.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were told of a reported intoxicated driver in a dirty black Dodge Ram 1500 with mud tires near the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

Police immediately attended, S/Sgt. Bushell said, however did not locate the vehicle at the scene.

“The vehicle was located a short time later near Lower Nine Mile River,” he said. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, and pulled into a driveway in the vicinity.

“He then exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said police towed the vehicle as part of the investigation. Inside, they located an old police siren, which was hooked up to the vehicles speaker system.

“With the vehicle seized, police left the scene and continued the investigation into impaired driving by speaking to witnesses,” he said.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male from East Hants, turned himself in to police a few days later.

He was subsequently charged with flight from police; resisting arrest; impaired driving; and breach of his current probation.