An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: For one Halifax man, Nov. 8 went from being a bad day to a worse day in a span of about 20 minutes.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were dispatched to Hwy 102 in Milford for a report of a vehicle on fire in the median. Upon police, arrival they found no such vehicle/incident.

“However, a short while later, police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically southbound on the 102 near Enfield,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

Advertisement:

He said the vehicle was located near exit 6 (Halifax Stanfield Airport) and was fully engulfed in flames. Enfield fire, Station 45, and Station 47 Goffs were paged to the fire call.

“Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, a 20-year-old man from Halifax, had just purchased the vehicle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Unfortunately for him, the dramatic incident lead to the reveal that he was driving while his license was suspended.”

The man was subsequently charged for his indiscretion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR