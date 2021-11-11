MILFORD: For one Halifax man, Nov. 8 went from being a bad day to a worse day in a span of about 20 minutes.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were dispatched to Hwy 102 in Milford for a report of a vehicle on fire in the median. Upon police, arrival they found no such vehicle/incident.

“However, a short while later, police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically southbound on the 102 near Enfield,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the vehicle was located near exit 6 (Halifax Stanfield Airport) and was fully engulfed in flames. Enfield fire, Station 45, and Station 47 Goffs were paged to the fire call.

“Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, a 20-year-old man from Halifax, had just purchased the vehicle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Unfortunately for him, the dramatic incident lead to the reveal that he was driving while his license was suspended.”

The man was subsequently charged for his indiscretion.