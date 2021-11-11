Public health investigating COVID-19 exposure at HERH

MILFORD: Hants East Rural High in Milford has issued a letter Nov. 11 to families notifying them that Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure on the following dates: Nov. 2, 3, 8 and/or 9.

The letter, continues saying: “Public Health is now working to identify and notify students and staff who may have been exposed as a close contact. If you are not contacted by Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.”

A parent sent the letter to The Laker News so we were aware.

“Public Health is confident the school remains a safe place for students and staff,” the letter noted.

The school will remain open.

“If needed, Public Health will recommend additional enhanced measures,” the letter said.

The school says they will notify families if this happens.