Public health investigating COVID-19 exposure at HERH

MILFORD: Hants East Rural High in Milford has issued a letter Nov. 11 to families notifying them that Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure on the following dates: Nov. 2, 3, 8 and/or 9.
The letter, continues saying: “Public Health is now working to identify and notify students and staff who may have been exposed as a close contact. If you are not contacted by Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.”
A parent sent the letter to The Laker News so we were aware.
“Public Health is confident the school remains a safe place for students and staff,” the letter noted.
The school will remain open.
“If needed, Public Health will recommend additional enhanced measures,” the letter said.