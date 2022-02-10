EAST HANTS: An abandoned 911 call from a residence in the Corridor area on Feb. 7 led an East Hants RCMP officer to going above his duty.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said upon arrival officers quickly determined it was a problem with the phone lines and hence, no emergency.

“After taking some time to speak with the residents, both who were elderly, determined some extra service was required,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

There was more as Const. William McNutt, the newest member to the East Hants RCMP detachment, left a good first impression.

“The phone had been put out of service by the ice storm, so officers contacted the service provider. They explained the situation and arranged for a service appointment the following day,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The officers then called the next of kin to let the family know the phones were down, but everyone was safe and sound in the home.”

But that wasn’t the end of the call.

“Lastly, Const. McNutt went to work on the residents’ walkway with a shovel,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The snow and ice storm had completely covered it and made the walkway impassible. Const. McNutt seasoned his work with a generous dash of salt before he and his fellow officers departed the scene.”

Const. McNutt and his training officer Const. Wayne Tingley checked in on the elderly couple the next day to ensure the phone was getting repaired.

“Const. McNutt had purchased more salt with his own money and the members made sure the walkways received another good application of salt,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.