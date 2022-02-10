No injuries after ice chunk flies off SUV, badly damages second vehicle

ENFIELD: No injuries occurred after a large chunk of ice left a vehicle destroyed on Hwy 102 in Enfield on Feb. 7.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said RCMP officers from the Enfield detachment responded to a report of a large chunk of ice flying off the roof of an SUV and hitting another vehicle. The incident was called in to 911 by the driver of the car that was hit by the ice.

“The impact was so severe, it destroyed the hood, windshield and roof of the caller’s car,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Luckily, there were no injuries. However, the damaged car needed to be towed from the scene.”

He said police want to remind drivers it is their responsibility to completely clear their vehicle of ice and snow.

Failing to do so could result in charges for not having a clear windshield or operating a vehicle with an insecure load.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter remains under investigation.