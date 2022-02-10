Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 96 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On February 1, police received a surprising call for assistance on Highway 102 near Enfield.

Several motorists had called to report a person in a manual wheelchair was attempting to travel northbound and was partially in right most lane of travel and at risk of being struck.

Even more concerning was the fact it was pitch back out, the temperature was double digit freezing and there were no safe exits off the highway in that direction of travel for several kilometers.

Members made an immediate patrol and located the traveler, a 32-year-old male. The male reported he was trying to get to Truro.

The officers on scene assessed that his heath was in jeopardy due to the cold and his intentions.

Officers on scene arranged for EHS to transport him to hospital for further assessment.

RCMP were conducting a checkpoint near Enfield on Feb. 3 when a local resident who showed signs of impairment drove up to the checkpoint.

Officers conducted a road-side test which the driver failed.

The man was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving and taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

The driver, a 71-year-old from Enfield, will appear in court for charged of impaired driving at a later date.

East Hants RCMP were advised of a severe traffic hazard in the southbound lane near Exit 9 Milford on Highway 102 on Feb. 6.

The caller reported that large pothole had developed and clamed the wheels of two separate vehicles. One vehicle suffered two flats as a result of the impact.

Police notified the Department of Public Works immediately to address the dangerous road hazard.

