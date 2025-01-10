East Hants RCMP seek Annapolis man on province-wide warrant

EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Brennan Hudson, 35, of Annapolis, NS

Brennan Hudson has been charged with Fraud over $5,000.

As a result an arrest warrant has been issue, said Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP.

Anyone who sees Brennan Hudson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.