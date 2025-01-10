COLCHESTER COUNTY: The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit (NEN MCU) has charged a Bathurst, New Brunswick, man with two counts of Murder (second degree) in relation to two homicides in Colchester County.

On January 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old Ronald Albert Canuel, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, was arrested.

He was arrested after the vehicle he was driving was located by the New Brunswick RCMP’s Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU) outside an apartment building in Campbellton.

In consultation with NEN MCU, Campbellton RCMP, supported by the New Brunswick RCMP Police Dog Services team, PCRU, and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, responded to the scene and safely arrested Canuel outside the building.

Canuel has been remanded into custody and transported back to Nova Scotia to appear in Truro Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2024-1841812, 2024-1849220, 2024-1853310