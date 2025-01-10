DARTMOUTH: The East Coast Credit Union Ice Festival at the end of the month will give people a chance to see how ice carvings are made.

The festival, put on in association with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, will have renowned carver, Richard Chiasson of Ice Création Glace as a part of the East Coast Credit Union Ice Festival

The workshop will be held outdoors at Alderney Landing by the outdoor market area on Friday, January 31st at 9 a.m.

(Submitted photo)

Chiasson will show attendees some of the tools and the process he uses to carve an ice sculpture.

By the end of the workshop, there will be a completed ice carving sculpture.

Please indicate your interest in attending by sending an email to info@downtowndartmouth.ca . Walk-ins are welcome.