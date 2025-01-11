ICE JAM U-16 AAA: Kings conclude tournament with victory over Jets

LANTZ: The Kings Hockey club scored four times in the first period, and then held off a comeback attempt to secure the win in U-16 AAA play at the Cleve’s Source for Sports East Coast Ice Jam.

The game against the Cape Breton Jets was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sports plex in Lantz.

It was the final game for both teams at the Ice Jam, and also wrapped up play for the 2025 Ice Jam in Lantz.

All action now switches to the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford for the playoff round over the weekend.

Both the Kings and Jets did not advance to the playoff round.

Against Cape Breton, there were four different goal scorers for the Sackville-East Hants based Kings in the game in Lantz.

Casey Opas, Jordan Jackman, Ben Fraser, and Braden Martin all scored.

Opas and Jackman’s goals were scored on the power-play.

Joel Verge picked up two assists for the victors.

Single helpers were credited to Jayden Weston, Will Bernier, and Jace MacLean.

Joe Saunders stopped 19 of 21 pucks he faced for the win.

Hugh Burchill overcame a rough opening period to make some big saves in the final two periods. Overall, he stopped 34 of 38 shots fired at him.

Matt Thompson circles the net with the puck in the Jets zone. (Healey photo)

A Cape Breton Jet tries to get the puck and get it by the Kings goalie. (Healey photo)

Jace MacLean keeps the puck in the CB end. (Healey photo)

The Jets goalie zeros in on the puck as a Kings forward skates in ahead of defenders. (Healey photo)

The faceoff is won by the Kings Hockey center in Ice Jam U-16 AAA action in Lantz. (Healey photo)