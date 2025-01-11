GRAND FALLS, N.B.: An Enfield hockey player will be lacing up his skates closer to home after a trade in the Maritime Hockey League.

Ty Hunter, a forward, was dealt Jan. 7 by his MHL team, the Grand Falls Rapids to the Valley Wildcats in a multi-player deal that also included a pair of draft picks.

Besides Hunter, also dealt from Grand Falls to Valley were Dawson Grandy, Ethan Kane, Caleb MacDonald, the rights to Brody Harnum, first round pick in the 2025 draft and first round pick in the 2025 draft (Miramichi).

In return the Rapids received from Valley Liam Dutcher, the rights to Spencer Caines, and the rights to Noah Larochelle.

With the Rapids, Hunter had played in 21 of the New Brunswick team’s 32 games up to Jan. 7 when he was dealt.

Hunter had recorded three goals and three assists in those games with the Rapids.

He also had four penalty minutes.

Hunter will now lace them up with the Wildcats, who sit last in the six team Eastlink South division in the MHL.