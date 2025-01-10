“(Conservative leader) Pierre Poilievre is not the

answer, in my opinion,” said the Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP.

FALL RIVER: A change at the helm of the Liberal Party of Canada and Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister was needed, said the MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook.

Darrell Samson said the last six months to a year had been a tumultuous one for the Liberal Caucus and the PM.

“PM Trudeau has done some good work, and our government has done some good things over the last nine plus years, things for veterans, childcare benefits for young families, OAS back to 65-years-old, and the U.S.-Mexico agreement and leading Canada through the pandemic,” said Samson.

“It’s always surprising when it happens, but there was a push where 26 MPs had signed a letter requesting, he resigned, then the letter from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and the Atlantic Liberal caucus asking him to resign.”

Trudeau announced he was stepping down as the party leader and PM during a press conference on Monday Jan. 6. He will remain in the position until the party selects a new leader. He also prorogued parliament until March 24.

He said at that point it was clear something needed to be done, and the only change was what Trudeau announced himself.

“I think it became quite evident that things were very shaky,” he said. “It became evident that it (resignation) was going to happen.

“When was it going to happen? Well, no one was sure.

“But having the caucus meeting scheduled for today was a sign that it would be probably before.”

Samson said like any leadership race, it’s always challenging to find the right person that’s going to be able to share a vision that Canadians want, and that Canadians would like to see.

“Then you need to sell that vision and explain the vision,” he said.

Samson said time is not rightly on the Liberal Party’s side for this.

“I know it’s not a lot of time, but there’s still, two and a half months (until March 24 when Parliament resumes),” he said.

“We must make sure that we choose a leader that can, in my opinion, offers Canadians hope and prosperity. “(Conservative leader) Pierre Poilievre is not the answer, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many Canadians.

“We have to make sure that Canadians have a difficult choice to make, but a choice of hope.”

He said the search for a new leader and interim PM has to be thorough.

“We have to make sure that we find the right person who can share a vision that Canadians wants to buy into, and we have to, to make sure that that individual is not only sharing the vision but can explain to Canadians in a very short period of time during the campaign what it all means and how they will benefit from that vision.

“It’s a challenge no doubt, but we have a chance now to identify and select a person who can give that new vision to Canadians.

“I look at it as an opportunity as much as it is a challenge.”

Samson said he will not be seeking the Leadership of the party, for what it’s worth.

As for if he will run again and seek re-election, Samson said that decision will be coming shortly for residents to know.

“I said I would make a final decision in late January and I’m still reflecting on that,” said Samson noting he has six grand kids. “It’s a difficult decision to make, and I officially turned a senior in October, I’m 65, so I have to look at the big picture.

“I strongly believe in our values, and I strongly believe in ensuring that Canadians have the Canada they want and that we make sure that we’re offering the best policy to bring Canada to continue to prosper.

“We’re still the greatest country in the world. No matter what people may think, us or anyone outside of Canada, they would with us and Canadians would agree with us.

“It’s a tough but my first task is to contribute to the selection of the new leader.”