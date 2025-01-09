ICE JAM U-15AAA : LeBlanc stymies Voyageurs, Rangers win in OT

LANTZ: The North West Voyageurs didn’t have any answer for Rebecca LeBlanc on Thursday afternoon in Lantz.

The Beaver Bank goalie stopped 32 of 34 pucks she faced to power her Rangers Hockey team to an impressive 3-2 overtime win in Cleve’s Source for Sports Ice Jam action.

The N.S. Under-15 AAA Division game was played at the Ice Pad B in the East Hants Sportsplex.

It’s part of the Ice Jam tournament that has attracted teams from across Atlantic Canada and is displaying the talent in these leagues to fans in the area.

LeBlanc’s efforts earned her the player of the game honours.

Andrew Urquhart stole the puck from a Voyageur player and then skated in all alone, getting the puck past the right pad of the opposition goalie and across the line for the game winner.

The goal sent the Rangers streaming off their bench in celebration of the big win.

Eric Hanley and Trigg Chaulk scored the other goals for the Rangers.

Assists went to Chaulk, Mav LeBlanc and Landon Colp.

The Rangers managed just 13 shots on the Voyageurs goalie, who made 10 saves.

The action continues Friday in Lantz, before everything shifts to the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford for the weekend.

A Rangers player tries to get the puck from a Voyageurs player. (Healey photo)

The Rangers celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Rebecca LeBlanc of The Rangers watches as the puck goes into the corner. (Healey photo)

Battle along the boards for the puck. (Healey photo)

The Rangers captain skates the puck into the Voyageurs zone. (Healey photo)