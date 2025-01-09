ICE JAM U16 AAA : Third period offensive explosion for Armada

LANTZ: A four goal third period blew open a close U-16 AAA game at the Cleve’s Source for Sports Ice Jam at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Thursday afternoon.

The Basin Armada walked away with an 8-2 win over the Saint John Vito’s thanks to the outburst in the final stanza at Ice Pad B in the Lantz rink.

The games are part of the annual Ice Jam tournament, with action also taking place in U18, U15 and other games in U16 divisions at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford.

Action continues there all weekend.

Last games in Lantz are on Friday, with the Kings Hockey club playing at 2:30 p.m. in the final Ice Jam game here for this year.

M.J. Bottomley led the offensive spark with a pair of goals, while six others had single tallies in the huge win by one of the N.S. U-16AAA favourites.

Liam Conlon, Carson MacDonald, Ethan Burgess, Ben Henry, Cooper Makinen, and Brendan Quinn had single markers.

Assists went to Bottomley, Conlon of Windsor Junction, and Alex Damczyk of Fall River, all with two each.

Tagged with single helpers were MacDonald, Burgess, Henry, Sam Bassil, Payton Boudreau, Mike Porter, and Ben Mccormack.

Sullivan Sherry stopped 15 of 17 pucks directed at him.

The Armada fired38 shots at Vitos goalie Michael Downey.

Saint John left the ice before the player of the game awards were handed out by the tournament officials.

The Vito’s goalie is all set for the shot. (Healey photo)

A Saint John player handles the puck with an Armada defender nearby. (Healey photo)

The Armada’s no. 8 turns with the puck near the SJ goal. (Healey photo)

An Armada player tries to sneak past a Vito defenceman. (Healey photo)

The Armada celebrate one of their eight goals against the Vito’s in U16 AAA play at the Ice Jam. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)