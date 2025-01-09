Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Here are a few of the calls police responded to between Dec. 25, 2024, and Jan. 2, 2025

The info below is provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

MVC IN NINE MILE RIVER

On December 27, at approximately 1:30 pm, dispatch received and automated voice message from a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Nine Mile River.

On redial, a female advised that her and a passenger were not seriously injured.

Officers attended the scene and gathered information from the driver.

The collision caused minor injury to the driver and passenger.

Both were transported via EHS to the hospital as a precaution.

AMAZON DRIVER GETS STUCK

An Amazon driver had to get some help to get unstuck after following the route their GPS was providing them.

Police were advised on Dec. 27 that the Amazon delivery driver got his van stuck in a trail off Beamish Road in East Uniacke.

A tow truck was called, and the van was successfully removed before the police needed to intervene.

The public is reminded to use common sense and not to blindly follow GPS route suggestions when travelling in areas that are unknown to them.

SUSPICIOUS MAN TAKING PHOTOS IN LAKELANDS

A resident of Lakelands called RCMP on Dec. 27 to inform them of a suspicious man who was on their property at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The caller told police the suspicious man was dark skinned; approx. 30-years-old, wearing a red head wrap and dark clothing. They came onto their property and started taking pictures/videos of their backyard and vehicles.

When asked what he was doing he advised that he was taking photos for deliveries, however, there was no package.

He left when asked in a gold Dodge Caravan.

The complainant was advised to call back if they see the vehicle in the area again.

Police say no other calls of the suspicious vehicle or person were received.

