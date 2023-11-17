ELMSDALE: Local police officers with East Hants RCMP are hoping to spread some holiday cheer to those less fortunate this holiday season.

Officers from the detachment in Enfield and volunteers with Caring and Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank will be at the Sobeys in Elmsdale on Nov. 25 collecting cash donations and non-perishable food items for the food bank.

The Stuff-A-Cruiser food drive will run from 10:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Sgt. Safety Bear will be on hand as well helping our local officers and food bank volunteers with bringing Christmas jollies to the area.

Some donation ideas for the food bank are as follows:

Cereal

pancake syrup

pancake mix

oatmeal

canned soups (vegetable, chicken noodle, tomato, cream of mushroom, chunky)

pasta sauce

rice

tuna

Canned veggies,

instant coffee

canned fruit

apple juice

evaporated milk

granola bars

juice packs

white sugar

flour (2.5kg bag)

toilet paper and gift cards.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said this year police are adding to what people can donate.

“We’re also asking the community to donate new or gently used toys/gifts, so our less fortunate children have something special under the tree for Christmas,” said Const. Burns.

He said they’re hoping the community can step up again as they have in the past to make Christmas brighter for those less fortunate in our communities.

“We’re so fortunate to be part of the generous East Hants community,” he said.

“We want to make sure no one is forgotten this holiday season.”