Shelter in HRM opening, expanding, province announces

DARTMOUTH: The new emergency shelter in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will open Friday, November 17, at 4 p.m. Located at 197-199 Windmill Rd. in Dartmouth, it will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until May 2026.

“Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe and to be treated with dignity,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services.

“This shelter will give people a warm, safe and consistent place to stay.”

Starting with 50 beds for people of all genders including youth aged 16 and older, the shelter can add more beds based on community need and extreme weather events.

It will offer privacy cubicles, showers and storage for those staying there and can also accommodate pets.



The province is investing $2.99 million annually to cover building rental, operating and staff costs, and wraparound services through 902 Man Up.

The HRM outreach team will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the shelter and how to access it.

The HRM will also provide in-kind property maintenance support for the shelter site, including regular garbage pickup and snow clearing.



Quick Facts:

— 902 Man Up is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides supports to people experiencing homelessness, ensuring they have access to the services they need

— 902 Man Up also operates the shelter on North Park Street in Halifax

— supportive services at the shelter will depend on the needs of clients, but could include access to housing, mental health and harm reduction supports