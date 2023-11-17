Mullane’s Feels Like Christmas tour at Spatz Theatre Nov. 25

HALIFAX: The Feels Like Christmas Tour features performances from two great Canadian artists for an uplifting night of Holiday music and the hits you know.

Jon Mullane is an award-winning, Billboard Charting (both in Canada and the US) singer/songwriter/performer who has gained international acclaim and success with his music as his songs have been heard extensively on commercial radio stations, featured in numerous television shows, films and commercials and played at international sporting events.

His new Holiday album ‘Feels Like Christmas’ includes his hit single ‘Christmas Time (Show the World You Care)’ which has charted at #1 in numerous radio stations in Canada.

It has been featured in several Christmas movies, including Super Channel’s Mistletoe Magic and Netflix’s Christmas Inheritance.

Alfie Zappacosta is undeniably one of Canada’s premier songwriters and performers with chart topping hits and a recording and acting career that has spanned 40 years.

An icon in the Canadian music scene, he has had numerous hit songs and won multiple Juno Awards and an American Music Award.

It’s scheduled to have three appearances in the region, two in Nova Scotia.

The dates in N.S. are Nov. 24 at Glasgow Square in New Glasgow and Nov. 25 at Spatz Theatre in Halifax.

The tour will also stop at Charlotte Street Arts Centre in Fredericton, N.B.

The evening opens with Jon Mullane performing songs from his Feels Like Christmas album and mixing in a few of his radio hits.

Alfie Zappacosta then takes the stage performing songs and his hits drawing from his extensive catalogue and will also debut some new original Holiday songs.

The show ends with a cool collaboration of a Holiday classic with both Alfie & Jon that will feature a local choir.

The Feels Like Christmas Tour is generously sponsored by Success Mortgage, Comfort Inn and Travelodge By Wyndam.