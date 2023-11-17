COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County has charged a man with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking following a theft from a hardware store in Truro.
On November 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP, assisted by RCMP Northeast Traffic Services, responded to a report of theft that occurred at a hardware store on Robie St.
RCMP officers learned that two people stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in a Hyundai Genesis.
An RCMP officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by one man, in a nearby parking lot.
The man was safely arrested after he attempted to reverse over a retaining wall and got stuck.
When the 36-year-old Dartmouth man was searched, RCMP officers located and seized more than 30 grams of Methamphetamines, a knife and stolen batteries.
Lawrence Donald Cameron has been charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamines)
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Operation of a Conveyance while Impaired by Drug
- Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance
- Assault a Peace Officer
- Theft
Cameron appeared in Truro Provincial Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.
He’s scheduled to return in court on November 22, 2023.
The investigation is ongoing; officers are searching for the second suspect.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Colchester County DistrictRCMP at 902-896-5000.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
File # 2023-1681172