COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County has charged a man with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking following a theft from a hardware store in Truro.

On November 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP, assisted by RCMP Northeast Traffic Services, responded to a report of theft that occurred at a hardware store on Robie St.

RCMP officers learned that two people stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in a Hyundai Genesis.

An RCMP officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which was occupied by one man, in a nearby parking lot.

The man was safely arrested after he attempted to reverse over a retaining wall and got stuck.

When the 36-year-old Dartmouth man was searched, RCMP officers located and seized more than 30 grams of Methamphetamines, a knife and stolen batteries.

Lawrence Donald Cameron has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamines)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Operation of a Conveyance while Impaired by Drug

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Assault a Peace Officer

Theft

Cameron appeared in Truro Provincial Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

He’s scheduled to return in court on November 22, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing; officers are searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Colchester County DistrictRCMP at 902-896-5000.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2023-1681172