PHOTOS: Huge crowd turns out to see Tree for Boston cut in Stewiacke

STEWIACKE: A huge crowd, many children from elementary schools in the area, descended upon a Stewiacke property on Nov. 15 for the Tree for Boston cutting.

The Gourley family were the donors who gave the okay for their 45-foot, and almost 40 year-old white spruce to be cut and sent to Boston as Nova Scotia’s gift for the help during the Halifax Explosion.

The ceremony included a smudging, and several dignitaries spoke before the tree was cut and loaded on the truck that will take it to Boston.

The tree was scheduled to take part in the Parade of Lights on Saturday Nov. 18 in Halifax, however that was postponed to Nov. 25 so the tree will be in Boston by then.

Here are some photos and the video story from the event, supported by Town of Stewiacke Councillor Pam Osborne.

School students anxiously await the tree cutting in Stewiacke. (Healey photo)

Mi’kmaw Elder Joe Michael and a young student. (Healey photo)

Minister Tory Rushton (Healey photo)

Even our four-legged friends wanted to check things out. 9Healey photo)

Here is the video shot/edited by Matt Dagley and supported by Town of Stewiacke councillor Pam Osborne.

Mi’kmaw Elder Joe Michael and children. (Healey photo)