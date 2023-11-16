From the Cruiser – Nov. 15, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with the East Hants RCMP responded to 140 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

MVC IN NOEL

On Nov. 11, East Hants RCMP, EHS, and the Noel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in Noel.

On arrival, a lone man was found to have suffered numerous injuries as a result of the collision. He was transported to the hospital for immediate treatment.

The 52-year-old man, from Kennetcook is reportedly recovering.

The investigation continues into the incident.

TRAFFIC CHECKSTOPS TARGETING IMPAIRED DRIVING

During the past week, East Hants RCMP officers conducted 33 check stops targeting impaired drivers.

The check stops resulted in the issuance of 13 summary offence tickets and warnings.

These included but were not limited to, driving unregistered vehicles, and failing to have insurance.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Enfield man wanted for failure to appear in court

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Evan Van Norden, 29, of Enfield.

Evan Van Norden was charged with mischief after an incident that occurred in Enfield back in January of 2021.

Van Norden has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Evan Van Norden

Anyone who sees Evan Van Norden is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: