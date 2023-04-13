East Hants receives $1.12 m from province for enhancements

ENFIELD: The province is supporting municipal enhancements in East Hants.

With the growing population rising in East Hants, an investment from the Houston government will help the municipality enhance infrastructure, said Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald in a release on April 6.

“By investing in the municipal infrastructure of our community, we are investing in a better future for all of us,” said MacDonald.

“These upgrades will not only improve our daily lives, but it will also create economic opportunities and promote sustainable development.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Municipality of East Hants will receive $1,123,728 which can be used to improve the community in a variety of ways.

This funding can be used for projects such as: the creation of services, accessibility, housing, and improvements to transportation services.

East Hants will have until March 31, 2025, to spend this funding and demonstrate the positive impact it has on the community.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This local development is part of a broader $31.9 million investment through the Sustainable Services Growth Fund (SSGF).

The SSGF helps eligible municipalities grow their communities by aiding them with capital infrastructure needs.