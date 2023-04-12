RCMP nab impaired driver after flight from police in Upper Sackville

UPPER SACKVILLE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following fleeing from police on April 8 in the Upper Sackville area.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said RCMP arrested an impaired driver after a report of a motor vehicle theft in Halifax.

At approximately 3 p.m., Halifax Regional Police (HRP) received a report of a motor vehicle theft. HRP members learned that a grey Honda Civic was stolen on Ford St. in Halifax by a man described as six-foot-tall wearing a baseball hat and a jacket.

Cpl. Tremblay said at approximately 5 p.m., police received multiple reports of a Honda Civic driving erratically at a high rate of speed in the Hammonds Plains area. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Lucasville Rd.

RCMP officers, who attempted to stop the vehicle on Lucasville Rd, observed the man travelling at 134km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was located at a camp ground on Hwy. 1 in Upper Sackville.

“With the assistance from an HRP K-9 Team, the driver was tracked to a nearby trailer,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Police attended the trailer and safely arrested the man after the occupants, known to him, advised officers he was hiding inside.

The man was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where a drug evaluation was completed by an HRP Drug Recognition Expert.

“The evaluation indicated that the man was impaired by drug,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Steven James Maloney, 30, has been charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation While Impaired;

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;

Flight from Peace Officer;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Maloney was later released on conditions by the Court.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 19, 2023.

File #s: 23-41550, 23-41588