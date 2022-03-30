East Hants taxpayers to see slight decrease in residential taxes

ELMSDALE: Taxpayers in the Municipality of East Hants will see a slight decrease in their taxes with the passing of the 2022-2023 operating budget.

In a release, the MEH says the general residential tax rate will decrease from $0.8507 to $0.8500, while the commercial tax rate was held steady at $2.60.

Besides the operating budget, council also passed the 2022-2027 five year Capital Budget and the water utility Operating Budge. This followed the presentation and review process.

The budgets will come into effect on April 1, 2022.

In the release, MEH says it has worked diligently to continue to exercise fiscal responsibility and minimize financial impacts to the community.

The overall municipal operating budget for 2022-2023 is $37.9 million.

“Council has approved a well aligned budget that meets the needs of the community,” Warden Eleanor Roulston said.

“I believe we have struck a balance that sees investment in important capital projects while continuing to deliver key services, remaining fiscally responsible and maintaining an affordable tax rate for our residents.”

Highlights from the current budget:

• • Residential assessments saw an increase of 10.13%, approximately 0.96% of which is from growth in new construction

• • The commercial assessment base has grown by 8.58%

• • The Municipality saw an increase of 12.23% in RCMP services with a four-year plan to increase the officer compliment from 23 to 28 officers

• • An increase of 2.7% in the education levy collected by the municipality on behalf of the province

ax rates are charged based on the assessed value of a property. Assessment rates are determined by Property Valuation Services Corporation.

The approved budget and operational business plans are two of the guiding documents that will support Council’s Strategic Plan and key priorities: Sustainable Infrastructure, Corporate Excellence, Strong Community and Economic Prosperity.

To learn more about municipal budgeting and to read the full business plan and capital budget visit: easthants.ca/budget.