From the Cruiser – March 22-29

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD; Over the past week (March 22-29) East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

On March 23, East Hants RCMP was called to assist a local bank with an elderly customer who was trying to withdraw a large sum of money to avoid being arrested.

The customer had been contacted by a scammer and told that if a large sum of money was not paid, police would take them into custody.

An East Hants RCMP officer met privately with the customer and assured them that no arrest was forthcoming. Furthermore, that ne’er-do-well scammers constantly use this tactic to deprive honest and trusting people of their money.

Police want to remind all residents in East Hants that scams are on the rise. Talk to your loved ones about the threat of scammers so they are able to identify a scam before it is too late.

Anyone with questions or concerns about suspicious phone calls or other solicitation are asked to call the RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-800-495-8501.

COLLISION AT ELMSDALE PLAZA

While on patrol on March 25, an East Hants officer came upon a collision which had just occurred on Mason Lane in Elmsdale.

One vehicle was entering the intersection adjacent the Esso Gas Station on Mason Lane as another vehicle approached from the direction of Highway 214.

The driver of the vehicle entering the intersection failed to yield to the second driver, not realizing vehicles approaching from Highway 214 have no stop sign and thus full right of way to proceed straight through the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, but luckily, neither driver was hurt.

Police are reminding motorists to use extra precaution at all times when approaching or entering intersections.

HAPPY ENDING

A happy ending resulted to a hair-raising missing child in Belnan last week, say police.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said RCMP officers were called to a report of a missing two-year-old child in the Belnan area.

“The residents were mobilized throughout the neighbourhood including an off duty RCMP officer searching local trails by bicycle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the police service dog was called as well.

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers arriving on scene assisted the homeowners with a secondary, and very detailed search of the home.

The child was found, to everyone’s relief, hiding under pillows, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: