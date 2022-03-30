LANTZ: The East Hants U-18 C Dartmouth league champions.

East Hants culminated their undefeated playoff season with a 4-1 win over Cole Harbour Red Wings in the championship final to capture the U-18C Dartmouth league title.

Tyler Stewart’s goal, the team’s second, stood as the game winner.

Other tallies came off the sticks of Christian Cassis, Faber Lemmon, and the speedy Jack Miller.

Logan Wood was solid between the pipes to help secure the victory for the Penguins.

East Hants will now face the Halifax league champs in a one game playoff next Friday night, April 7.