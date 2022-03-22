ELMSDALE: Do you like challenges that are rewarded with prizes?

Well, the East Hants Community Learning Association (EHCLA) and the East Hants Family Resource Centre will be holding a community event on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Amazing East Hants Community Quest will see participants receive a series of challenges at various locations across the community. It is meant to be fun for all ages with group prizes as a reward.

There will also be vouchers for pizza, the poster said.

A max of 100 groups/families can register for the event.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 902-883-1608 or by email at: elmsdalecommunitygarden@gmail.com.

The Amazing East Hants Community Quest is funded by: Literacy Nova Scotia and N.S. School for Adult Learning.