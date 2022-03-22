Ramsay signs with BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs for 2022-2023

BELNAN: A Belnan hockey product will be taking his talents to a western Canadian hockey league for the upcoming 2022-2023 hockey season.

On March 21, the Chilliwack Chiefs of the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL), announced the signing of 2004 born Duncan Ramsay for the upcoming 2022/23 BCHL season.

Ramsay, a six-foot-four defenceman currently wears the C for Kimball Union Academy. In his senior season, the Bluenoser scored 27 points (five goals – 22 assists) in 33 games.

Ramsay joins the Chiefs with a commitment to the University of Vermont in 2023.

Chiefs Associate Coach and Assistant GM Brad Rihela said Ramsay is a proven leader that will be a great addition to their locker room.

“We are so happy to add Duncan to our defense and locker room next season,” he said. “There aren’t many defensemen in his age group with a higher ceiling in terms of potential.

“We are looking forward to helping Duncan continue his development on both sides of the puck prior to him moving on to Vermont.”

When choosing Chilliwack as his next step, Ramsay said it was the Chiefs coaching and their focus on developing strong student-athletes that was the deciding factor.

“Chilliwack’s commitment to player development along with their winning ways are what really made the decision for me,” said Ramsay. “Their experience behind the bench and commitment to excellence is the reason why the program has garnered so much respect and attracted players like myself to the team.”