ELECTION 21 WFRBB: Atlantica Party candidate Shawn Whitford

Shawn Whitford has lived in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank for over 20 years, served as a volunteer for more than 10 years and I feel it’s time to take this next step to serve and represent our community.

Liberal, Conservative, Liberal, Conservative, Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Liberal …. see the pattern? Has anything really changed? I fail to see any progress. I hear lots of talk but no real solutions.

If we truly want to tackle issues such as affordable housing and inequality then we must face the root cause, GOVERNMENT!

Who/what is the Atlantica Party you ask? A party that believes in the people. A party that believes in the entrepreneurial spirit. A party that will lead with common sense, bringing the Legislature back to its roots, to where it belongs, the people of Nova Scotia!

It most certainly doesn’t hurt to have a viable option when it comes to politics these days. We need change for the better in this province and the same old, same old does not and will never represent change.

Before we can talk about solutions to the many issues facing this province we first must deal with the root cause, the Legislature.

We need to return to transparency, oversight and a Legislature that works for the will of the people.

I’m looking forward to a busy and exciting August!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071128762676

Party FB page: https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticaPartyNS

To contact Shawn, you can do so by:

Email: shawn.whitford@atlanticaparty.ca

Website: http://www.atlanticaparty.ca

