ELECTION21: Cameron humbled by experience as election candidate

MILFORD: Abby Cameron said being on the other side of the spectrum as a candidate rather than in her former profession as the editor of The Weekly Press and The Laker has been an “eye opening experience.”

Cameron, the NDP candidate for Hants East in tomorrow’s, Aug. 17 provincial election, was asked what it’s like as the candidate rather then the journalist asking the questions and tracking the politicians.

She was questioned on this during a recent visit to Hants East by NDP Leader Gary Burrill.

“I’ve been humbled a little bit where I thought I would know a little bit more about the goings on the inside,” said Cameron at a supper break at The Full Nelson in Milford. “But it’s definitely a different beast on this side of things.

“It’s so akin to my work in journalism to where we’re just having the conversations and we’re getting the stories out.”

Abby Cameron at the Candidates Debate put on by the East Hants Chamber and The Laker News. (Dagley Media photo)

On the doorsteps she has heard more on healthcare and housing then that of concern over the aging Hants North and Hants East Rural High schools. She knows it is a concern, but just hasn’t heard it when she’s been canvassing.

“Health care is the number one thing that I’m hearing, followed closely by housing, especially in the rural areas up along the shore,” she said. “You know, the Kennetcook’s, the Walton’s, Maitland area, people are really concerned about doctors and the doctors leaving the communities.”

VIDEO edited by Dagley Media.

She believes that COVID-19 may have played a part in the need to replace or upgrade one if not both schools being relegated on the list of concerns for residents.

“I spent almost a decade coaching at that school, and we’ve been in in and out of all of these schools in my past role in journalism in the community,” she said. “They definitely do need significant upgrades.”

Overall, the campaign experience has also left her adrenaline rushing as if she was that journalist covering the election.

“I’m really excited that this time I can do a little bit more than just, you know, put the words together in a newspaper,” said Cameron. “I think it’s a chance for me to maybe make some real changes in a meaningful way.”

Liberal Michael Blois; PC John A. MacDonald; and Green Party’s Simon Greenough are Cameron’s opposition in looking to become the next MLA for Hants East.