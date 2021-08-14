SIPEKNE’KATIK/BEAVER BANK: As the days count down to Tuesday’s provincial election, two of the leaders joined local candidates for what is one last push at the doors in respective areas of their communities they hope to represent on Aug. 13.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill visited Shubenacadie and Sipekne’katik First Nation (Indian Brook) to speak with residents with Hants East NDP candidate Abby Cameron.

Meanwhile, Premier Iain Rankin–looking to keep his party in power come Aug. 17–was in the Woodbine Mobile Home Park in Beaver Bank with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate and community volunteer Marni Tuttle.

Woodbine used to be part of the Sackville riding, but this time around is lumped in with the rest of Beaver Bank in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding.

Here are photos as provided by the campaign’s for each candidate (and posted on their social media pages):

Premier Iain Rankin and candidate Marni Tuttle at the doorstep. (Submitted photo)

Premier Iain Rankin and candidate Marni Tuttle in Beaver Bank. (Submitted photo)