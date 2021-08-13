Police investigating armed robbery in Lower Sackvile

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP are investigating after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Lower Sackville on Aug. 13.

In a release, Cpl. Chris Marshall said that officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the armed robbery at a gas station on Cobequid Rd. in Lower Sackville.

“Upon arrival, police learned that two men entered the gas station, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The men fled with cash and other items.”

No one was physically injured during this incident.

The suspects are described as white men in their thirties or forties. One man was wearing a black ballcap, black mask, black hoodie, black track pants and black shoes.

The second man was wearing a black ballcap, blue/grey t-shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division General Investigation Section. Anyone with information on, or who may have witnessed, this incident is asked to contact the Integrated General Investigation Section at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is comprised of members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police.

File # 21-98026