MILFORD: The N.S. NDP have a pair of great candidates waiting to be the MLA’s for their respective ridings, said the leader of the party during a stop in Milford at The Full Nelson on Aug. 6.

Gary Burrill was asked with incumbents not re-offering in either Hants East (Liberal MLA Margaret Miller) and in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank (Liberal MLA Bill Horne), what do candidates Abby Cameron and Christina McCarron have to do to turn the ridings orange.

“What we in the NDP have to do in order to win these ridings is first off to have outstanding candidates,” said Burrill. “When we know there isn’t an incumbent, there is an open aspect of all the riding that doesn’t exist otherwise.”

He said it’s key to have candidates capable of winning, especially where a riding is wide open for any party to win if they engage with the voters.

“It’s a very important from a political party’s point of view when you have a non-incumbent writing, to have the very best candidates that you can bring forward,” he said.

“In Waverley-Fall River- Beaver Bank and Hants East, that’s exactly what we have.”