Man, woman arrested in multiple break-ins in Grand Lake, Waverley

GRAND LAKE/WAVERLEY: A man and woman, both from Sipekne’katik, have been arrested and charged with multiple vehicle break-ins in the Grand Lake, Fall River, and Waverley areas during a few hour span on Aug. 8.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle break-in at Laurie Park in Grand Lake.

“Police learned that the driver’s side window of the vehicle was smashed and a number of items were taken from inside the vehicle including a GPS unit,” said Cpl. Marshall.

There’s two of these signs at the parking area of Laurie Park. (Healey photo)

Cpl. Marshall said while investigating the first complaint, police received another complaint of a vehicle break-in, this time on Waverley Rd. in Waverley.

“Police learned that the vehicle window had been smashed and that a wallet had been stolen from inside the vehicle,” he said.

A third complaint, this time from a business in Fall River, was received a short time later of a man and woman trying to pay for pre-paid VISA cards and lottery tickets with multiple bank cards.

Cpl. Marshall said police responded and located a white pickup truck that the man and woman had reportedly been using.

Police located the 25-year-old man and 45-year-old woman sitting in the pickup truck and observed a stack of bank cards on the centre console.

Cpl. Marshall said the man and woman were arrested without incident and taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where they were later released.

Both will be facing charges as follows:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 – S.354(1) CC x4;

· Mischief under $5,000 – S.430(4) CC x4;

· Theft under $5,000 – S.334(b) CC x4

The man has also been charged with Failing to Comply with a Release Order.

File #: 21-95900, 21-95901, 21-95903