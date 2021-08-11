From the Firehouse – July 2021

Brought to you by:

SHUBENACADIE: Here is a look at the fire calls for East Hants and Stewiacke area volunteer fire departments for July, as provided by the departments.

For Shubenacadie Fire, they had 17 fire calls, including 11 mutual aid response to neighbouring departments and six in their own district. They had three mutual aid calls for alarm activations; four for structure fires; two mutual aid mvc’s; a car fire; and smoke investigation.

In Shubie itself, they had two mvc’s; a structure fire call; trash/rubble fire; and trees arcing; and one medical assist.

Indian Brook fire had eight calls during the month, led by two residential fire alarm activations and two structure fires. They also had three mutual aid requests to Shubie fire and a smoke investigation call.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had 12 calls, led by eight mutual aid requests. They also were paged for a car fire; an mvc; a fire alarm; and a medical assist.

Milford Fire heard their pagers 14 times in July, with mutual aid requests leading the way at nine calls. They also had five responses in their district.

The firefighters were called four times mutual aid to Shubenacadie; two to Indian Brook; once to Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; and Rawdon.

For Kennetcook Fire, they heard the “sound of their people” six times. They had one of each of fire alarm activation; smoke in woods (controlled burn); mvc; structure fire; one medical; and one ATV request.

Elmsdale Fire had 25 calls in July, led by 13 medical assists. They also had five mvc’s; two brush fires; two vehicle fires; one fire investigation; one alarm activation; and one structure fire.

It was a busy month for Lantz Fire as they responded to 34 calls in July, with the most calls being related to medical assists.

Stewiacke Fire responded to 14 calls last month, led by four mutual aid requests to structure fires (Hilden; Indian Brook; Mill Village; and Rawdon); three mvc’s; two brush/grass fires caused by the train in two different locations.

Firefighters also responded for two public assistance calls in help saving the turtle; one vehicle fire (four-wheeler); one other grass fire; and one stand-by at Musquodoboit Fire Hall for a structure fire.

Uniacke fire had the highest number of calls they responded to since COVID-19 began with 27 responses. There were 13 medical assists; five mvc’s; two mutual aid requests; three alarm activations; one fuel spill; one water rescue; and two power lines down.

For Enfield fire, they had 18 calls during July, led by seven mutual aid requests. The tally was next followed by five alarm activations; three medical assists; two mvc’s; and one power line fire.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: