Driver lucky to escape uninjured from car fire, police say

ELMSDALE: Police say a driver is lucky to have escaped a car fire on Hwy 102 just after midnight on Aug. 10 without any injuries.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said in his From the Cruiser report that officers were called to the car fire just past the Elmsdale exit on Hwy 102.

“The driver reported smelling the odor of smoke coming from the interior air vents and pulled over to the side of the road,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the driver had no sooner pulled over then the vehicle burst into flames, lighting up the midnight sky in the area. Firefighters from Elmsdale were dispatched and doused the flames.

Traffic, which was minimal at the time, was not seriously impacted by the fire and emergency crews being on scene.