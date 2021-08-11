From the Cruiser – Aug. 3- Aug. 10

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 108 calls for service between Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On August 5, East Hants RCMP was advised of the theft of a motor vehicle from the Nine Mile River area.

The vehicle, a silver 2005 Subaru WRX, was taken some time the day before.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this matter to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

A photo of the stolen car is below:

The stolen vehicle. (East Hants RCMP)

Also, on Aug. 5, officers were informed of a Break, Enter, and Theft from a home in Enfield that occurred some time in the previous 24 hours.

Police were told by the complainant that a crossbow and a chop saw were taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

